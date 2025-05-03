Left Menu

Sai Baba Temple Bomb Threat Sparks Security Alert

An email bomb threat to the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi, Maharashtra, prompted enhanced security measures. Despite the threat being a hoax, the incident led to immediate police involvement and thorough searches. Millions of devotees visit the temple annually, underscoring the need for vigilance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 21:47 IST
Sai Baba Temple Bomb Threat Sparks Security Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sai Baba temple in Shirdi, Maharashtra, was at the center of a security scare following a bomb threat received via email, police confirmed on Saturday. The threat, which proved to be a hoax, led to heightened security around the popular pilgrimage site.

Located in the Ahilyanagar district, the temple sees millions of devotees each year. Despite the threat being false, the temple authorities took no chances and immediately coordinated with law enforcement to ensure the temple's safety.

Shri Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan CEO Goraksha Gadilkar stated, "After receiving the email, our staff and police conducted a thorough search but found nothing suspicious." The incident underscores the ongoing need for vigilance at such significant cultural and religious landmarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025