Sai Baba Temple Bomb Threat Sparks Security Alert

The Sai Baba temple in Shirdi, Maharashtra, was at the center of a security scare following a bomb threat received via email, police confirmed on Saturday. The threat, which proved to be a hoax, led to heightened security around the popular pilgrimage site.

Located in the Ahilyanagar district, the temple sees millions of devotees each year. Despite the threat being false, the temple authorities took no chances and immediately coordinated with law enforcement to ensure the temple's safety.

Shri Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan CEO Goraksha Gadilkar stated, "After receiving the email, our staff and police conducted a thorough search but found nothing suspicious." The incident underscores the ongoing need for vigilance at such significant cultural and religious landmarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)