Temple Tensions: Controversy Erupts Over 'Jagannath Dham' Naming

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration probes allegations that sacred wood from Puri's Jagannath Temple was used for a new Digha temple, sparking outrage over its 'Jagannath Dham' name. Odisha officials and servitors object to this usage, defending Puri's singular Dham status and criticizing the West Bengal government's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-05-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 22:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government's decision to name a newly constructed temple in Digha as 'Jagannath Dham' has sparked a wave of controversy and an official inquiry by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA). Allegations suggest sacred wood from the esteemed Puri Jagannath Temple was secretly utilized to craft the temple's idols, intensifying tensions.

State Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan has already initiated an internal probe, stating the term 'Dham' holds deep spiritual significance exclusive to Puri. With Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi set to discuss the matter with West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, religious sentiments continue to escalate.

Meanwhile, SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee has met with Puri temple servitors to investigate the claims. Gajapati Maharaja Dibya Singha Deb, responding to calls from cultural figures, has committed to safeguarding the spiritual and cultural sanctity of the revered Jagannath Dham.

(With inputs from agencies.)

