Karnataka's Commitment to Dalit Empowerment: Gurukula Initiative Gains Momentum
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded positively to the Federation of Backward and Dalit Pontiffs' request for land in Chitradurga to set up a Gurukula for training archakas. The Gurukula aims to support community empowerment by providing religious education and preparing students for competitive exams.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday made a significant move towards supporting the empowerment of backward and Dalit communities. He responded favorably to a request for land to establish a 'Gurukula' in Chitradurga, a school designed to train archakas or priests.
The initiative comes after a delegation of pontiffs from the Federation of Backward and Dalit Pontiffs met the Chief Minister, urging him to facilitate the project. Siddaramaiah directed officials to identify suitable land for the Gurukula, underscoring the government's commitment to community upliftment.
Beyond religious education, the Gurukula aims to assist students in preparing for competitive exams, including civil services. Further, Siddaramaiah assured financial support, agreeing to consider additional funding requests for the establishment of educational institutions and infrastructure for the Dalit and backward community Mathas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Gurukula
- Siddaramaiah
- Chitradurga
- archakas
- Dalit
- empowerment
- education
- pontiffs
- Mathas
ALSO READ
Dalit Groom's Agra Wedding Marred by Alleged Caste Assault
Mrs India 2025: Celebrating Empowerment and Diversity
Mystery Surrounds Death of Dalit Man in Gauriganj
Mayawati's Fierce Critique of Samajwadi Party's Dalit Policies
Shocking Case of Caste-Based Violence in Rajasthan: A Dalit Youth's Ordeal