Karnataka's Commitment to Dalit Empowerment: Gurukula Initiative Gains Momentum

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday made a significant move towards supporting the empowerment of backward and Dalit communities. He responded favorably to a request for land to establish a 'Gurukula' in Chitradurga, a school designed to train archakas or priests.

The initiative comes after a delegation of pontiffs from the Federation of Backward and Dalit Pontiffs met the Chief Minister, urging him to facilitate the project. Siddaramaiah directed officials to identify suitable land for the Gurukula, underscoring the government's commitment to community upliftment.

Beyond religious education, the Gurukula aims to assist students in preparing for competitive exams, including civil services. Further, Siddaramaiah assured financial support, agreeing to consider additional funding requests for the establishment of educational institutions and infrastructure for the Dalit and backward community Mathas.

(With inputs from agencies.)