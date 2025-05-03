Left Menu

Karnataka's Commitment to Dalit Empowerment: Gurukula Initiative Gains Momentum

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded positively to the Federation of Backward and Dalit Pontiffs' request for land in Chitradurga to set up a Gurukula for training archakas. The Gurukula aims to support community empowerment by providing religious education and preparing students for competitive exams.

Updated: 03-05-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 22:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday made a significant move towards supporting the empowerment of backward and Dalit communities. He responded favorably to a request for land to establish a 'Gurukula' in Chitradurga, a school designed to train archakas or priests.

The initiative comes after a delegation of pontiffs from the Federation of Backward and Dalit Pontiffs met the Chief Minister, urging him to facilitate the project. Siddaramaiah directed officials to identify suitable land for the Gurukula, underscoring the government's commitment to community upliftment.

Beyond religious education, the Gurukula aims to assist students in preparing for competitive exams, including civil services. Further, Siddaramaiah assured financial support, agreeing to consider additional funding requests for the establishment of educational institutions and infrastructure for the Dalit and backward community Mathas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

