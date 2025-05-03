Telangana Gears Up for Prestigious Miss World Pageant
Telangana prepares to host the 72nd Miss World pageant, with events in Hyderabad. Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao directed officials to ensure tight security and proper arrangements for international guests. The tourism department will produce guides for contestants, while the GHMC focuses on beautification.
The state of Telangana is set to host the prestigious Miss World pageant, with events kicking off in Hyderabad this May. Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao has instructed officials to ensure all security and event arrangements are flawless, aligning with the Chief Minister's directives.
At a teleconference, Rao emphasized the need for tight security at hotels, airports, and venues to safeguard the participants and guests attending from around the world. The tourism department has been tasked with preparing informational booklets for contestants.
The city's beautification, overseen by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), is underway to welcome international visitors. Senior figures such as Telangana DGP Jitender and Principal Secretary Health Christina Z Chongthu were part of the coordination efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
