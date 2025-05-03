Gretchen Walsh Shatters Own World Record in 100m Butterfly

American swimmer Gretchen Walsh has once again demonstrated her prowess in the water by setting a new world record in the 100 meters butterfly. At the Tyr Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale, Walsh clocked an impressive 55.09 seconds in the preliminary stage, surpassing her previous world record set in June.

This remarkable achievement follows her success in the 50m butterfly, where she improved her American record to 24.93 seconds, making her the second-fastest woman in the event. Walsh's consistent performance has cemented her status as a significant contender for the upcoming 2028 Olympic Games.

Walsh's success in the pool is not newfound; she played a crucial role in securing gold medals for the U.S. team in the 4x100m medley and 4x100m mixed medley at last year's Olympics in Paris. Her recent performances continue to highlight her as a force in competitive swimming.

(With inputs from agencies.)