Kiara Advani Gears Up for Met Gala Debut Amid Motherhood Joy

The renowned Met Gala 2025 is fast approaching, and Bollywood sensation Kiara Advani is set to make a striking debut at the prestigious fashion event. Currently in New York, the soon-to-be mother shared a peek of her elegant hotel welcome through her Instagram account, featuring pink roses, chocolates, and a themed cake.

Previously seen at the Cannes Film Festival, Kiara is no stranger to iconic international events. Her upcoming Met Gala appearance is anticipated to further strengthen her global presence, following in the footsteps of Indian stars like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra.

Expecting her first child with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara announced her pregnancy earlier this year with a heartfelt social media post. The pair, who wed in a spectacular ceremony in Rajasthan, first met on the set of 'Shershaah'. Since announcing their baby news, they've chosen to maintain a low profile.

(With inputs from agencies.)