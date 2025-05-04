Legacy of Compassion: Pope Francis' Imprint on the Vatican and the Poor

Pope Francis, admired for his deep commitment to inclusivity and helping the poor, has left an indelible mark on the Vatican and the global Roman Catholic Church. His passing on April 21 at 86 years old invites reflection on his papacy, which saw efforts to bridge the gap between the Church and marginalized communities.

The late Pope, often referred to as the 'slum bishop' due to his compassionate work in the shanty towns of Buenos Aires, made waves by transforming palatial Vatican spaces into shelters for the homeless. This movement spread visibly around St. Peter's Square as word of his generosity grew, welcoming those without a home.

As Vatican officials prepare to select a new leader, they reminisce about Francis' legacy. Many hope for a successor who embodies the same openness, with potential candidates including Cardinals with strong records on social justice. Observers around the world anticipate the direction the Church will take post-Francis.

(With inputs from agencies.)