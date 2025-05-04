Left Menu

Signs of Recovery Amidst Goa Temple Stampede Tragedy

Three of the five critically injured individuals from the North Goa temple stampede are showing signs of recovery, while the death toll remains at six. Fourteen people were initially hospitalized, with one discharged. Medical professionals, including a neurologist, continue monitoring their conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 04-05-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 15:33 IST
  • India

In a tragic turn of events during a temple festival in Shirgao village, the death toll from Saturday's stampede stands at six, while three of the critically injured show encouraging signs of recovery.

The stampede at the Shree Lairai Devi temple in North Goa on Saturday left 14 individuals hospitalized, with one patient already discharged. According to Dr. Rajesh Patil, superintendent of Goa Medical College and Hospital, five patients were in critical condition initially.

Dr. Patil reassured the public that none of the patients' conditions deteriorated and that a neurologist is scheduled to conduct further examinations on the recovering patients, with hopes of more positive news.

(With inputs from agencies.)

