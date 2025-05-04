Babil Khan: Misunderstood Emotions and Mental Health Advocacy
Babil Khan's emotional video was widely misinterpreted. His team clarified it was taken out of context, emphasizing his mental health journey. Babil openly praised peers in Indian cinema, despite a difficult day. The clips still circulate on Reddit despite their original deletion from his Instagram.
Babil Khan, son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, has recently been at the center of media attention due to an emotionally charged video that his team insists was misrepresented. On Sunday, an official statement released by Babil's team, and shared by his mother Sutapa Sikdar, clarified that the clip was taken out of context.
The statement elaborated that Babil has received widespread love for his work and his candidness about his mental health. His team assured fans that Babil, who was having a rough day, is safe and will recover soon. They reiterated the importance of understanding the full story rather than drawing conclusions from incomplete clips.
His team highlighted that Babil was, in fact, recognizing fellow artists contributing to Indian cinema in the video. Despite being removed from his now-inactive Instagram account, the clips continue to circulate on Reddit. Previously, Babil marked his father's fifth death anniversary with a poignant tribute on social media.
