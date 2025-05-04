Babil Khan Speaks Out: Family Clarifies Context Behind Emotional Videos

Babil Khan, the son of late acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan, recently found himself at the center of social media buzz when emotional videos from his now-deleted Instagram handle went viral. On Sunday, his family and team issued a statement to clarify the situation and address public concerns about his well-being.

The clarification emphasized that over the years, Babil has received widespread love for both his acting and openness about mental health. The family noted, "Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days -- and this was one of them." They reassured fans that Babil is safe and will soon be feeling better.

Addressing the context of his emotional outpouring, the statement clarified that a specific video was misinterpreted. In the video, Babil had praised peers like Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi for their contributions to Indian cinema, which was misconstrued. The family urged media and the public to consider the full context of his words.

Following the widespread sharing of the video, Babil's Instagram account became inaccessible. In the emotional clip, he candidly spoke about the pressure of being in Bollywood and the alleged bullying he faced, which contributed to his distress. Babil, who debuted in the acclaimed film 'Qala' and recently appeared in 'Logout,' has been open about his struggles post the loss of his father.

Often reminiscing fondly about Irrfan Khan, Babil shared a touching tribute on the anniversary of his father's passing, underscoring the emotional toll of this loss. His candidness about mental health and industry challenges continues to resonate with many, highlighting the need for empathy and understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)