Trans-Pacific Showdown: Australia and New Zealand Respond to US Tariff Plans

The film industries of Australia and New Zealand are gearing up for a major policy battle as the United States announced plans to impose 100% tariffs on all foreign-made movies imported into the country.

President Donald Trump has attributed the decline of the American film industry to aggressive incentives offered by other nations, which lure filmmakers overseas, and has tasked relevant agencies to proceed with the tariff implementation.

Representatives from Australia and New Zealand expressed determination to support their local industries, which have flourished due to tax incentives and have become prime locations for international blockbusters, including Marvel and "The Lord of the Rings" productions.

