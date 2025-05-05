Left Menu

Tragedy in Guizhou: Sudden Storm Capsizes Tourist Boats

A sudden storm in southwestern China's Guizhou province resulted in four boats capsizing, causing the death of 10 individuals. Over 80 tourists fell into the Wu River. President Xi Jinping has urged prompt rescue efforts and underscored the necessity to enhance safety measures at tourist spots.

Tragedy in Guizhou: Sudden Storm Capsizes Tourist Boats
A sudden storm at a popular tourist destination in southwestern China's Guizhou province led to a tragic incident that claimed the lives of 10 people. State media reported that four tourist boats capsized when strong winds hit the region late Sunday afternoon.

More than 80 people were thrown into the Wu River, a tributary of the Yangtze, China's longest river, as a rain and hail storm swept through. Dramatic images showed rescue efforts, including a man performing CPR on a victim while a boat drifted upside down nearby.

Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted the urgency of locating missing persons and providing care for the injured. He emphasized the importance of strengthening safety protocols at tourist areas, especially during busy holiday periods. Seventy individuals were hospitalized, most with minor injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

