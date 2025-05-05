Tragedy in Guizhou: Sudden Storm Capsizes Tourist Boats

A sudden storm at a popular tourist destination in southwestern China's Guizhou province led to a tragic incident that claimed the lives of 10 people. State media reported that four tourist boats capsized when strong winds hit the region late Sunday afternoon.

More than 80 people were thrown into the Wu River, a tributary of the Yangtze, China's longest river, as a rain and hail storm swept through. Dramatic images showed rescue efforts, including a man performing CPR on a victim while a boat drifted upside down nearby.

Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted the urgency of locating missing persons and providing care for the injured. He emphasized the importance of strengthening safety protocols at tourist areas, especially during busy holiday periods. Seventy individuals were hospitalized, most with minor injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)