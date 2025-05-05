Left Menu

Fire Disrupts Worship at Mahakaleshwar Temple

A fire at Mahakaleshwar temple, caused by a short circuit in the air quality management system, led to a temporary suspension of darshan. The situation was quickly controlled, with no injuries reported. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 05-05-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:50 IST
fire accident
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted Monday within the air quality management system of the acclaimed Mahakaleshwar temple, recognized as one of India's 12 jyotirlings, according to senior officials.

Roshan Singh, temple committee chairman and district collector, confirmed that the fire was rapidly controlled by fire tenders, and no injuries occurred.

Triggered by a short circuit in a system battery installed by the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, the fire briefly interrupted darshan, which resumed promptly after the area was secured. Officials are currently investigating the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

