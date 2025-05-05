Fire Disrupts Worship at Mahakaleshwar Temple

A fire erupted Monday within the air quality management system of the acclaimed Mahakaleshwar temple, recognized as one of India's 12 jyotirlings, according to senior officials.

Roshan Singh, temple committee chairman and district collector, confirmed that the fire was rapidly controlled by fire tenders, and no injuries occurred.

Triggered by a short circuit in a system battery installed by the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, the fire briefly interrupted darshan, which resumed promptly after the area was secured. Officials are currently investigating the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)