Sonu Nigam Faces Controversy Over Language Remarks at Bengaluru Concert

Renowned singer Sonu Nigam found himself embroiled in controversy after making remarks about language issues during a live concert in Bengaluru. On April 25, while performing at a college event, Nigam was confronted by young attendees demanding he sing in Kannada. Nigam, feeling threatened, addressed the audience, resulting in a backlash.

The incident led the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce to announce a 'non-cooperation' campaign against him. Additionally, an FIR was registered, accusing the singer of offending Kannada sentiments. In response, Nigam reiterated his respect for Kannada people and expressed willingness to collaborate with Karnataka's authorities during the investigation.

Nigam addressed the controversy on social media, emphasizing his fondness for Karnataka and its people, urging not to generalize the actions of a few. He argued that despite the incident, he performed Kannada songs in the concert. His remarks have sparked discussions, reflecting ongoing language debates in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)