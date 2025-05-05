Delhi's New Recreation Hub: A Haven for Senior Citizens

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh inaugurated a Senior Citizens' Recreation Centre in a bid to provide the elderly with a dedicated space for social, recreational, and cultural activities. The initiative aims at enhancing the well-being of seniors by offering them a platform to interact and engage in community life.

During the event, Singh emphasized the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's commitment to improving seniors' quality of life. He highlighted that such centers can help mitigate loneliness by offering seniors a place to share experiences and enjoy leisure activities such as games and reading.

The new facility includes necessary amenities like seating, a library, and an entertainment area. There are also plans for a toilet block and open space. The construction is expected to finish soon, after which the centre will be accessible to the public. The ceremony was attended by prominent figures including BJP's Delhi state president Virendra Sachdeva, Union minister Harsh Malhotra, and others.

