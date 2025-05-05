Left Menu

Delhi's Sanskrit Revolution: A 10-Day Language Expo

A 10-day free Sanskrit learning program in Delhi attracted 25,000 participants, organized by the Delhi government and NGO Samskrita Bharati. With 800 trained educators, the program included online and offline registration, a structured syllabus, and logistical support, highlighting Sanskrit's scientific relevance at the closing ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:39 IST
Delhi's Sanskrit Revolution: A 10-Day Language Expo
The Delhi government's collaboration with NGO Samskrita Bharati saw an impressive turnout of 25,000 participants in a 10-day Sanskrit learning program. Officials proudly announced the endeavor's success on Monday, marking a significant milestone in the promotion of this ancient language.

To equip such a large cohort, 800 educators, including PhD scholars and university professors, were prepared ahead of the event. A structured syllabus allowed even beginners to gain basic conversational skills quickly. Structured into daily two-hour sessions, the lessons were conducted across 1,008 locations in Delhi.

At the closing ceremony, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta underscored Sanskrit's scientific value, citing NASA's research that acknowledges its computer-friendly structure. The event, also attended by figures like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, spotlighted Sanskrit's unique ties to technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

