EU and Botswana Strengthen Ties Through Strategic Digital Partnership Programme

The European Union and the Government of Botswana are set to embark on a groundbreaking collaborative journey with the launch of a new digital transformation programme, taking place on 6 May 2025 in Gaborone. Anchored in the EU’s Global Gateway Strategy, the initiative is a milestone in the evolving relationship between the EU and Botswana, aimed at unlocking the potential of digital technologies for inclusive and sustainable development.

This ambitious programme is not only aligned with the EU’s broader Global Gateway agenda—which prioritizes the development of smart, clean, and secure digital, energy, and transport links globally—but also intricately tailored to Botswana’s own digital transformation aspirations, as laid out in its national development frameworks and Vision 2036.

Programme Objectives: Empowerment Through Digitalisation

The newly launched initiative has three main pillars:

Enhancing Digital Skills and Entrepreneurship A core focus of the programme is to empower Botswana’s citizens—especially youth, women, and underserved populations—with digital skills critical for success in the modern economy. Entrepreneurship will be fostered through training, mentorship, and access to digital platforms, paving the way for innovation and job creation in the local digital economy. Strengthening Digital Governance and Regulatory Frameworks Drawing on European best practices in e-governance and regulatory reform, the programme will assist Botswana in refining its digital policies, cybersecurity protocols, and data protection standards. This will promote trust in digital systems and facilitate a robust, inclusive digital public infrastructure. Promoting Inclusive Access to Public Services The initiative aims to improve the delivery of public services through digital platforms, reducing barriers for remote and marginalized communities. E-government solutions will be scaled to promote transparency, efficiency, and citizen engagement.

A Multilateral Effort: Team Europe at the Helm

The implementation of the programme is supported by Team Europe, which brings together the collaborative efforts of France, Estonia, and Finland. These countries will contribute not only financial resources but also high-level technical expertise, institutional knowledge, and strategic guidance based on their own experiences in advancing digital ecosystems.

Estonia, globally renowned for its digital governance models, will provide technical advisory support on e-identity systems and secure digital infrastructure. Finland, a leader in digital education and innovation, will assist in curriculum development and startup incubation. France, with its strong private-public digital partnerships, will support business ecosystem development and policy coordination.

Stakeholder Engagement: Building a Collaborative Ecosystem

The launch event will serve as a platform to showcase the early achievements of the EU-Botswana digital partnership and to engage a broad spectrum of stakeholders. Attendees will include:

Botswana’s Minister for State President

Minister of Communication, Knowledge and Technology

Senior government officials and policymakers

Representatives from the EU and Team Europe partners

Private sector actors in tech and innovation

Civil society organisations advocating for digital inclusion

This diverse group of stakeholders underscores the programme’s commitment to a whole-of-society approach, ensuring that digital transformation is both people-centered and sustainable.

A Vision for the Future

The EU-Botswana digital partnership is more than a technical cooperation—it is a shared vision for a digitally empowered Botswana that leverages global partnerships to achieve local goals. With substantial investment, political will, and inclusive participation, the programme represents a model for how international collaboration can drive real impact on the ground.

As Botswana continues to make strides in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, this new programme marks a bold step forward in building a digital economy that works for everyone.