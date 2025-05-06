Pulitzer Prizes 2024: Celebrating Excellence in Journalism

The prestigious Pulitzer Prizes recognized outstanding journalism in 2024, with The New York Times capturing four awards for insightful coverage on pressing issues such as the fentanyl crisis and the assassination attempt on former President Trump. The New Yorker also garnered three prizes, including for a significant podcast about US military actions.

ProPublica was awarded the coveted public service medal for its crucial reporting on the impacts of strict abortion laws, marking consecutive years of recognition. Meanwhile, The Washington Post was acknowledged for its urgent coverage of the Trump assassination attempt incident, contributing to a highly competitive year among news outlets.

In arts, journalism, and commentary categories, winners demonstrated the power of storytelling and investigative reporting in exploring global and local challenges. This year's Pulitzers highlighted the impactful role of media in fostering informed public discourse and elevating critical issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)