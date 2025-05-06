Left Menu

Pulitzer Prizes 2024: Celebrating Excellence in Journalism

The 2024 Pulitzer Prizes awarded The New York Times and The New Yorker for their impactful journalism. Topics covered included the fentanyl crisis, US military actions in Iraq, and the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. ProPublica received the public service medal for reports on abortion laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 01:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 01:34 IST
Pulitzer Prizes 2024: Celebrating Excellence in Journalism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The prestigious Pulitzer Prizes recognized outstanding journalism in 2024, with The New York Times capturing four awards for insightful coverage on pressing issues such as the fentanyl crisis and the assassination attempt on former President Trump. The New Yorker also garnered three prizes, including for a significant podcast about US military actions.

ProPublica was awarded the coveted public service medal for its crucial reporting on the impacts of strict abortion laws, marking consecutive years of recognition. Meanwhile, The Washington Post was acknowledged for its urgent coverage of the Trump assassination attempt incident, contributing to a highly competitive year among news outlets.

In arts, journalism, and commentary categories, winners demonstrated the power of storytelling and investigative reporting in exploring global and local challenges. This year's Pulitzers highlighted the impactful role of media in fostering informed public discourse and elevating critical issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025