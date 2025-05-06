Zendaya Stuns at Met Gala, Flaunts Engagement Ring from Tom Holland
At the 2025 Met Gala, Zendaya captivated attendees in a Louis Vuitton suit, matching the 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' theme. Her ensemble was further highlighted by her dazzling engagement ring from fiancé Tom Holland, confirming their deeply personal love story and engagement that was revealed earlier this year.
This year's Met Gala saw Zendaya redefine elegance, seamlessly blending style and symbolism. Wearing an all-white Louis Vuitton suit that fit the event's 2025 theme of 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', the Emmy-winning actress adorned her look with a classic white fedora and a refined bun.
Stealing the spotlight was Zendaya's sparkling engagement ring from her fiancé, Tom Holland. The couple, who met on the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' set a decade ago, publicly announced their engagement earlier this year. The ring, first seen at January's Golden Globes, symbolizes their private yet profound love story.
Additional insights into Tom's romantic proposal were shared by his father, Dominic Holland, on Patreon, as highlighted by E! News. Dominic revealed Tom's meticulous planning and parental blessings received ahead of his proposal, asserting confidence in their relationship, despite the challenges faced by public figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
