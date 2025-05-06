Global Hopes for the Next Pope: Voices from Across the World
Catholics globally share hopes for a new pope as the Vatican conclave approaches. They seek a leader who is inclusive, championing issues like equality and unity. From Princeton to Buenos Aires, individuals express their desire for a pope who addresses modern challenges while continuing the legacy of Pope Francis.
As the Vatican prepares for a conclave to elect a new pope, Catholics worldwide voice their hopes for the future leader of the Church. From a Princeton University student to a journalist in Argentina, there is a longing for a pope who embodies inclusivity, mercy, and continuity in addressing contemporary challenges.
The Associated Press interviewed individuals in diverse locations, including South Africa and Australia, who share common desires despite cultural differences. Many express a longing for the new pontiff to uphold Pope Francis' legacy, focusing on unity and openness, while tackling pressing issues such as gender equality and the role of women in the Church.
Voices from Nairobi to Manila call for a pope who embraces everyone, irrespective of background or orientation, and one who actively engages with the marginalized. There is also a consensus that it's crucial for the new pope to bridge the divides within the Church and society, promoting dialogue and understanding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
