Celebrating Northeast India's Statehood: Unity in Diversity

Assam Lok Bhavan marked the statehood day of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura, highlighting the cultural, historical, and social contributions of these states. The celebration underlined unity, cultural diversity, and people's shared aspirations for sustainable development. Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary emphasized the region's role in national development and integration.
Assam Lok Bhavan witnessed a vibrant celebration on Wednesday, marking the statehood day of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura. Minister for Environment and Forests Chandra Mohan Patowary, the chief guest, extended greetings to the people, noting the continued achievements of these states in fostering peace and prosperity.
Carrying the theme 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', the event aimed to reinforce the bonds of national integration and enhance appreciation for India's rich cultural diversity. Patowary lauded these states for their unique contributions to the nation's social and cultural tapestry and their pivotal role in its development.
Highlighting deep-rooted ties with Assam, Patowary applauded the northeastern region as a true embodiment of unity in diversity. The celebration not only commemorated constitutional landmarks but also affirmed a commitment to inclusive governance and development. Special emphasis was laid on the contributions of the region's youth across various sectors.
