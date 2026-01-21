Left Menu

Celebrating Northeast India's Statehood: Unity in Diversity

Assam Lok Bhavan marked the statehood day of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura, highlighting the cultural, historical, and social contributions of these states. The celebration underlined unity, cultural diversity, and people's shared aspirations for sustainable development. Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary emphasized the region's role in national development and integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:20 IST
Celebrating Northeast India's Statehood: Unity in Diversity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Lok Bhavan witnessed a vibrant celebration on Wednesday, marking the statehood day of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura. Minister for Environment and Forests Chandra Mohan Patowary, the chief guest, extended greetings to the people, noting the continued achievements of these states in fostering peace and prosperity.

Carrying the theme 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', the event aimed to reinforce the bonds of national integration and enhance appreciation for India's rich cultural diversity. Patowary lauded these states for their unique contributions to the nation's social and cultural tapestry and their pivotal role in its development.

Highlighting deep-rooted ties with Assam, Patowary applauded the northeastern region as a true embodiment of unity in diversity. The celebration not only commemorated constitutional landmarks but also affirmed a commitment to inclusive governance and development. Special emphasis was laid on the contributions of the region's youth across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Comments on Trump's Greenland Ambitions

Putin Comments on Trump's Greenland Ambitions

 Global
2
Wall Street Rallies as Greenland Deal Avoids Tariff War

Wall Street Rallies as Greenland Deal Avoids Tariff War

 Global
3
Senate Takes Aim at Ticketmaster's Concert Monopoly

Senate Takes Aim at Ticketmaster's Concert Monopoly

 United States
4
New Zealand's Northern Deluge: Landslides and Missing Persons Amidst Torrential Rains

New Zealand's Northern Deluge: Landslides and Missing Persons Amidst Torrent...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026