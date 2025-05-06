Left Menu

Global Spotlight on Saiva Siddhanta: A Cultural Renaissance

The International Saiva Siddhanta Conference concluded with a valedictory ceremony at SRMIST, highlighting the importance of Tamil spirituality. Esteemed figures emphasized spiritual growth, cultural preservation, and the timeless wisdom of Saiva Siddhanta. The event underscored the global relevance of Tamil heritage through continued collaboration and intellectual exchange.

Chennai | Updated: 06-05-2025
The 6th International Saiva Siddhanta Conference concluded with a grand valedictory event at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) in Chennai on May 6, 2025. The conference featured significant contributions from both spiritual and academic leaders, spotlighting the essential tenets of Saiva Siddhanta.

This year's conference was attended by notable figures such as Thiru. Marai. Vetrivel, His Holiness Sri-La-Sri Kayilai Masilamani Desika Gnanasambanda Paramacharya Swamigal, and Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, among others. The event celebrated the training of over a thousand Tamil-speaking priests, marking a milestone in promoting Tamil spirituality in local temples.

Speakers emphasized the enduring importance of Saiva Siddhanta's teachings, advocating for cultural and intellectual growth while fostering a deeper global appreciation of Tamil heritage. The conference concluded with renewed commitments to preserving this wisdom and fostering a cultural renaissance shaped by ancient insights making way for future innovations.

