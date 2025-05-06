Global Spotlight on Saiva Siddhanta: A Cultural Renaissance

The 6th International Saiva Siddhanta Conference concluded with a grand valedictory event at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) in Chennai on May 6, 2025. The conference featured significant contributions from both spiritual and academic leaders, spotlighting the essential tenets of Saiva Siddhanta.

This year's conference was attended by notable figures such as Thiru. Marai. Vetrivel, His Holiness Sri-La-Sri Kayilai Masilamani Desika Gnanasambanda Paramacharya Swamigal, and Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, among others. The event celebrated the training of over a thousand Tamil-speaking priests, marking a milestone in promoting Tamil spirituality in local temples.

Speakers emphasized the enduring importance of Saiva Siddhanta's teachings, advocating for cultural and intellectual growth while fostering a deeper global appreciation of Tamil heritage. The conference concluded with renewed commitments to preserving this wisdom and fostering a cultural renaissance shaped by ancient insights making way for future innovations.

