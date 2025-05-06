AstaGuru's Impact: Shaping the Future of Contemporary Indian Art

In an exciting showcase of contemporary Indian art, AstaGuru is set to hold its 'Present Future' auction in Mumbai, presenting over 50 works by both established and emerging artists. The event promises to highlight innovative and distinctive pieces that have made a significant mark in the world of Indian art.

Scheduled for May 7-8, 2025, the auction will feature two prominent works by revered artist Anish Kapoor. Noteworthy is Lot no. 37, an acrylic, plexiglass, and paint sculpture from 2007, illustrating Kapoor's unique fascination with depth and dimension. The anticipated sale price ranges from INR 3,00,00,000 to 4,00,00,000.

Manoj Mansukhani, CMO of AstaGuru, emphasized the cultural roots and personal journeys that shape these artists' works, reflecting contemporary society's pulse. A wide array of techniques, styles, and vibrant themes underscores the bold and experimental spirit present in the collection. As interest in contemporary Indian art rises, collectors have a prime opportunity to acquire impactful works from the next generation of creative talents.

