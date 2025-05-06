Left Menu

AstaGuru's Impact: Shaping the Future of Contemporary Indian Art

AstaGuru's 'Present Future' auction in Mumbai will feature over 50 works by eminent contemporary Indian artists. Highlighting the event are pieces by Anish Kapoor, showcasing his exploration of depth and dimension. The exhibition reflects the evolving narrative of Indian art and offers collectors a chance to acquire visionary creations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:35 IST
AstaGuru's Impact: Shaping the Future of Contemporary Indian Art
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an exciting showcase of contemporary Indian art, AstaGuru is set to hold its 'Present Future' auction in Mumbai, presenting over 50 works by both established and emerging artists. The event promises to highlight innovative and distinctive pieces that have made a significant mark in the world of Indian art.

Scheduled for May 7-8, 2025, the auction will feature two prominent works by revered artist Anish Kapoor. Noteworthy is Lot no. 37, an acrylic, plexiglass, and paint sculpture from 2007, illustrating Kapoor's unique fascination with depth and dimension. The anticipated sale price ranges from INR 3,00,00,000 to 4,00,00,000.

Manoj Mansukhani, CMO of AstaGuru, emphasized the cultural roots and personal journeys that shape these artists' works, reflecting contemporary society's pulse. A wide array of techniques, styles, and vibrant themes underscores the bold and experimental spirit present in the collection. As interest in contemporary Indian art rises, collectors have a prime opportunity to acquire impactful works from the next generation of creative talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025