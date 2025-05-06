Left Menu

Hyderabad Hosts Miss World: A Cultural Extravaganza

The Miss World event in Hyderabad from May 10 to 31 promotes beauty, empowerment, and diversity while highlighting Telangana’s culture. Minister J Krishna Rao sees it as a chance to enhance Telangana Tourism globally. The event offers a platform to celebrate the state’s heritage and position it as a top global destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:02 IST
Hyderabad Hosts Miss World: A Cultural Extravaganza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Miss World event, scheduled in Hyderabad from May 10 to 31, is more than just a beauty pageant but a platform championing empowerment, diversity, and global unity. Telangana Tourism Minister J Krishna Rao emphasized its significance during a press conference with Julia Morley, Miss World Limited's Chairperson and CEO. Rao expressed that this international event is a pivotal opportunity to showcase and promote Telangana Tourism worldwide.

Rao detailed how the state's unique blend of heritage, cuisine, and modern charm would be on display, inviting global audiences to explore Hyderabad's timeless appeal. The minister highlighted meticulous arrangements at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to welcome international delegates with a culturally rich greeting. He stated these efforts are part of positioning Telangana as a premier global destination.

Meanwhile, BRS's working president K T Rama Rao criticized the Congress government's alleged negligence in fulfilling election promises, while spending significantly on the pageant. He questioned budget allocations favoring non-essential events over essential public employee benefits. This highlights a brewing political debate amid the upcoming grand event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025