Hyderabad Hosts Miss World: A Cultural Extravaganza

The Miss World event, scheduled in Hyderabad from May 10 to 31, is more than just a beauty pageant but a platform championing empowerment, diversity, and global unity. Telangana Tourism Minister J Krishna Rao emphasized its significance during a press conference with Julia Morley, Miss World Limited's Chairperson and CEO. Rao expressed that this international event is a pivotal opportunity to showcase and promote Telangana Tourism worldwide.

Rao detailed how the state's unique blend of heritage, cuisine, and modern charm would be on display, inviting global audiences to explore Hyderabad's timeless appeal. The minister highlighted meticulous arrangements at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to welcome international delegates with a culturally rich greeting. He stated these efforts are part of positioning Telangana as a premier global destination.

Meanwhile, BRS's working president K T Rama Rao criticized the Congress government's alleged negligence in fulfilling election promises, while spending significantly on the pageant. He questioned budget allocations favoring non-essential events over essential public employee benefits. This highlights a brewing political debate amid the upcoming grand event.

