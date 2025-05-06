Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Jagannath 'Dham' Naming

Odisha's CM Mohan Charan Majhi requests West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee to avoid naming Digha's new temple 'Jagannath Dham', emphasizing Puri's cultural significance. The issue arises after West Bengal's inauguration of the temple, sparking protests from both Odisha's government and Puri's Gajapati Maharaja.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:00 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Jagannath 'Dham' Naming
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has formally addressed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging restraint in naming the newly inaugurated temple at Digha as 'Jagannath Dham'.

Following the April 30th inauguration of the temple by Banerjee in Digha, a coastal town in Purba Medinipur, controversy brewed over her use of the title 'Jagannath Dham'.

Majhi highlighted the unique religious and cultural significance of Jagannath Dham in Puri, emphasizing that its traditional link should not be diluted by its usage elsewhere, as it risks upsetting millions of devotees and citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025