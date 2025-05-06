Controversy Erupts Over Jagannath 'Dham' Naming

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has formally addressed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging restraint in naming the newly inaugurated temple at Digha as 'Jagannath Dham'.

Following the April 30th inauguration of the temple by Banerjee in Digha, a coastal town in Purba Medinipur, controversy brewed over her use of the title 'Jagannath Dham'.

Majhi highlighted the unique religious and cultural significance of Jagannath Dham in Puri, emphasizing that its traditional link should not be diluted by its usage elsewhere, as it risks upsetting millions of devotees and citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)