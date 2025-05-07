Left Menu

Maharashtra's New Kumbh Mela Authority: A Framework for 2027

Maharashtra's cabinet has approved a law to establish the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (KMA) for the 2027 event. Modeled after the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela Authority, this new body aims to ensure meticulous planning and management, expecting attendance to multiply significantly since 2015.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahilyanagar | Updated: 07-05-2025 08:08 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 08:08 IST
Maharashtra's New Kumbh Mela Authority: A Framework for 2027
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra cabinet has taken a significant step towards organizing the Kumbh Mela in 2027 by approving a law to establish a dedicated authority for its management. The Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (KMA) will oversee the event's planning and execution, ensuring a seamless experience for the attendees.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the decision following a state cabinet meeting, underscoring the need for specialized management to accommodate the anticipated increase in visitors. The authority will mirror the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela Authority, known for its efficient handling of the mega event.

With around 2.5 crore people attending the 2015 Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the 2027 iteration is expected to attract four to five times more participants. The newly sanctioned ordinance allows for the appointment of key officials to ensure comprehensive planning and coordination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025