Maharashtra's New Kumbh Mela Authority: A Framework for 2027
Maharashtra's cabinet has approved a law to establish the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (KMA) for the 2027 event. Modeled after the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela Authority, this new body aims to ensure meticulous planning and management, expecting attendance to multiply significantly since 2015.
The Maharashtra cabinet has taken a significant step towards organizing the Kumbh Mela in 2027 by approving a law to establish a dedicated authority for its management. The Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (KMA) will oversee the event's planning and execution, ensuring a seamless experience for the attendees.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the decision following a state cabinet meeting, underscoring the need for specialized management to accommodate the anticipated increase in visitors. The authority will mirror the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela Authority, known for its efficient handling of the mega event.
With around 2.5 crore people attending the 2015 Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the 2027 iteration is expected to attract four to five times more participants. The newly sanctioned ordinance allows for the appointment of key officials to ensure comprehensive planning and coordination.
