Operation Sindoor Spurs Unity and Patriotism Across India

Students and faculty at Aligarh Muslim University marched on campus to show solidarity with Indian soldiers involved in Operation Sindoor, India's strategic response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

AMU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Naima Khatoon, praised the operation as an apt retaliation to the brutal assault on Pahalgam's civilians, affirming the university's unwavering support for India's armed forces.

Across the state, Muslim communities offered special prayers showing unity and patriotism, as leaders complemented the swift governmental response, expressing hope for victory and regional peace.

