Operation Sindoor Spurs Unity and Patriotism Across India

Students and teachers at Aligarh Muslim University held a march supporting Indian soldiers amid Operation Sindoor. Various communities in India demonstrated solidarity through prayers, emphasizing national unity against terrorism following the Pahalgam attack. Leaders commended India's decisive government response, reflecting widespread approval of the military action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Students and faculty at Aligarh Muslim University marched on campus to show solidarity with Indian soldiers involved in Operation Sindoor, India's strategic response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

AMU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Naima Khatoon, praised the operation as an apt retaliation to the brutal assault on Pahalgam's civilians, affirming the university's unwavering support for India's armed forces.

Across the state, Muslim communities offered special prayers showing unity and patriotism, as leaders complemented the swift governmental response, expressing hope for victory and regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

