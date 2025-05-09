Left Menu

Star-Studded Sci-Fi Film 'Strange Arrivals' Announced

Oscar-nominated actors Demi Moore and Colman Domingo star in 'Strange Arrivals,' a sci-fi film about the real-life alien abduction story of Betty and Barney Hill. Directed by Oscar winner Roger Ross Williams and adapted from a podcast, the film's release date remains unannounced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:57 IST
Demi Moore (Photo/instagram/@demimoore). Image Credit: ANI
The highly anticipated science fiction film 'Strange Arrivals' has been officially announced, featuring renowned actors Demi Moore and Colman Domingo, both Oscar nominees. According to Deadline, the film delves into the true story of Betty and Barney Hill, an interracial couple who alleged an alien abduction in 1961.

As reported, the film is adapted from a podcast by Toby Ball. It will be directed by Roger Ross Williams, an Oscar winner for 'Stamped from the Beginning.' The script is penned by Emmy award-winning writer Jane Anderson, known for 'The Wife' and 'Olive Kitteridge.' This project is being produced by See-Saw Films under their label 'I Am That.'

Director Williams expressed his excitement, stating, "To collaborate with actors like Demi and Colman, who bring Jane Anderson's intricate script to life, is truly magical." Moore recently received an Oscar nod for 'The Substance' while Domingo was nominated for 'Sing Sing.' Production and release details remain under wraps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

