Mikey Madison Dives Into 'Reptilia' with Kirsten Dunst: A Dark Tale of Seduction

'Reptilia', directed by Alejandro Landes Echavarria, is an upcoming thriller featuring Mikey Madison and Kirsten Dunst. The film explores the journey of a dental hygienist seduced by a mermaid into Florida's exotic animal trade. Echavarria and Duke Merriman penned the screenplay, with production by Imperative Entertainment and others.

Los Angeles | Updated: 10-05-2025 13:36 IST
In an exciting collaboration, 'Anora' star Mikey Madison is preparing to share the screen with Kirsten Dunst in 'Reptilia', a gripping new thriller.

Alejandro Landes Echavarria, celebrated for his work on 2019's 'Monos', will helm the project, according to Variety. The film delves into the shadowy world of Florida's exotic animal trade, following a dental hygienist lured by a mysterious mermaid.

The screenplay, crafted by Echavarria and Duke Merriman, promises intrigue and suspense. Produced by Imperative Entertainment, Pastel, AF Films, and A Stela Cine, 'Reptilia' builds anticipation among film enthusiasts. Madison, fresh from her Oscar win for 'Anora', stars alongside Dunst, known for her recent role in 'Civil War'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

