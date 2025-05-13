Cannes Film Festival: Movie Legends, Tariff Concerns, and Oscar Aspirations

Movie icons such as Tom Cruise and Denzel Washington are assembling in Cannes for its 78th film festival edition, as the industry faces challenges of audience decline and potential U.S. tariffs. Cruise is set to unveil the final chapter of his 'Mission: Impossible' series, sparking anticipation among attendees.

Meanwhile, the spotlight will also shine on Robert De Niro, who is receiving a lifetime achievement award. Star actors like Scarlett Johansson and Kristen Stewart make their directorial debuts in smaller competition categories. The industry grapples with a 100% tariff threat announced by President Trump, impacting movies produced abroad, while festival discussions remain undeterred.

Chaired by Juliette Binoche, the festival jury decisions are keenly awaited, alongside screenings like Wes Anderson's 'The Phoenician Scheme.' Global politics also play a significant role, as films addressing the Ukraine war are showcased, including 'Put Your Soul On Your Hand And Walk,' highlighting the struggles of a Palestinian photojournalist.

(With inputs from agencies.)