Left Menu

Cannes Film Festival: Movie Legends, Tariff Concerns, and Oscar Aspirations

The Cannes Film Festival's 78th edition features movie legends like Tom Cruise, Denzel Washington, and Robert De Niro amidst industry concerns over U.S. tariffs. Directors Scarlett Johansson and Kristen Stewart debut films as global politics influence the event, highlighting struggles like the war in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 03:23 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 03:23 IST
Cannes Film Festival: Movie Legends, Tariff Concerns, and Oscar Aspirations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Movie icons such as Tom Cruise and Denzel Washington are assembling in Cannes for its 78th film festival edition, as the industry faces challenges of audience decline and potential U.S. tariffs. Cruise is set to unveil the final chapter of his 'Mission: Impossible' series, sparking anticipation among attendees.

Meanwhile, the spotlight will also shine on Robert De Niro, who is receiving a lifetime achievement award. Star actors like Scarlett Johansson and Kristen Stewart make their directorial debuts in smaller competition categories. The industry grapples with a 100% tariff threat announced by President Trump, impacting movies produced abroad, while festival discussions remain undeterred.

Chaired by Juliette Binoche, the festival jury decisions are keenly awaited, alongside screenings like Wes Anderson's 'The Phoenician Scheme.' Global politics also play a significant role, as films addressing the Ukraine war are showcased, including 'Put Your Soul On Your Hand And Walk,' highlighting the struggles of a Palestinian photojournalist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025