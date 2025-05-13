Jason Segel's Thrilling Return to the Big Screen: 'Sponsor'

Jason Segel, widely known for his comedic role in 'How I Met Your Mother', is taking a darker turn in the upcoming psychological thriller 'Sponsor'.

Variety reports that the film is helmed by James Ponsoldt, known for his acute storytelling, reuniting him with Segel after their previous work on 'Shrinking'.

In 'Sponsor', Segel portrays Peter, who faces daunting challenges and moral dilemmas after a tragic accident that stems from his decision to drive under the influence. The film delves into the complexity of support turning into control.

