Jason Segel's Thrilling Return to the Big Screen: 'Sponsor'

Actor Jason Segel headlines the psychological thriller 'Sponsor', directed by James Ponsoldt. Reunited after their collaboration on 'Shrinking', the film explores themes of control and salvation as Segel's character Peter faces life-altering choices following a drunk-driving accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-05-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 10:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Jason Segel, widely known for his comedic role in 'How I Met Your Mother', is taking a darker turn in the upcoming psychological thriller 'Sponsor'.

Variety reports that the film is helmed by James Ponsoldt, known for his acute storytelling, reuniting him with Segel after their previous work on 'Shrinking'.

In 'Sponsor', Segel portrays Peter, who faces daunting challenges and moral dilemmas after a tragic accident that stems from his decision to drive under the influence. The film delves into the complexity of support turning into control.

