Shraddha Kapoor Joins Eureka Forbes: A New Era of Cleanliness in India
Eureka Forbes Ltd, a leader in health and hygiene, partners with actress Shraddha Kapoor to promote its vacuum cleaners. The brand introduces the SmartClean Robotic Vacuum Cleaners, blending AI and LiDAR technology. The collaboration aims to inspire cleaner, healthier living in Indian homes.
- Country:
- India
Eureka Forbes Ltd, a prominent name in India's health and hygiene industry, has announced Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor as the brand ambassador for its line of vacuum cleaners. This partnership symbolizes a pivotal moment in advocating cleanliness and promoting healthier living environments across Indian households.
Eureka Forbes has consistently led the vacuum cleaning sector for over four decades, introducing cutting-edge home cleaning technology with expansive service options. The brand's recent Forbes SmartClean Robotic Vacuum Cleaners utilize AI and LiDAR technology to ensure immaculate cleaning with minimal effort, targeting young urban consumers who prioritize smart and health-conscious lifestyles.
Commenting on the association, Shraddha Kapoor expressed her excitement, emphasizing the importance of a clean home for a healthy life. Anurag Kumar, Chief Growth Officer at Eureka Forbes, echoed the sentiment, highlighting Kapoor's alignment with the brand's values and innovation. Eureka Forbes remains committed to providing advanced cleaning solutions to modern households under this new collaboration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kevin Hart Cancels India Tour in Solidarity After Pahalgam Attack
Tibetan Flag Raised in Milton Keynes: A Symbol of Solidarity and Freedom
Omar Abdullah Shuns 'Cheap Politics': Focus on Solidarity After Pahalgam Attack
India Denounces Pahalgam Terror Attack, Urges Global Solidarity
Arab League Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Offers Solidarity to India