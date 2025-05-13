Shraddha Kapoor Joins Eureka Forbes: A New Era of Cleanliness in India

Eureka Forbes Ltd, a prominent name in India's health and hygiene industry, has announced Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor as the brand ambassador for its line of vacuum cleaners. This partnership symbolizes a pivotal moment in advocating cleanliness and promoting healthier living environments across Indian households.

Eureka Forbes has consistently led the vacuum cleaning sector for over four decades, introducing cutting-edge home cleaning technology with expansive service options. The brand's recent Forbes SmartClean Robotic Vacuum Cleaners utilize AI and LiDAR technology to ensure immaculate cleaning with minimal effort, targeting young urban consumers who prioritize smart and health-conscious lifestyles.

Commenting on the association, Shraddha Kapoor expressed her excitement, emphasizing the importance of a clean home for a healthy life. Anurag Kumar, Chief Growth Officer at Eureka Forbes, echoed the sentiment, highlighting Kapoor's alignment with the brand's values and innovation. Eureka Forbes remains committed to providing advanced cleaning solutions to modern households under this new collaboration.

