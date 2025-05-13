Left Menu

Kim Kardashian's Testimony: Drama in the Paris Courtroom

Kim Kardashian is set to testify in a Paris courtroom against suspects accused of robbing her in 2016. The celebrity was held at gunpoint and robbed of millions in jewelry. The trial draws widespread attention due to Kardashian's fame, despite one suspect claiming ignorance of her identity.

Updated: 13-05-2025 12:45 IST
Kim Kardashian
Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian will take the stand on Tuesday to provide testimony in the trial of individuals accused of robbing her at gunpoint in a Paris hotel room in 2016. The gang allegedly tied Kardashian up with zip ties and duct tape before stealing jewelry worth millions, including a $4 million engagement ring from then-husband Kanye West.

The case has attracted international media attention, evident from the queue of journalists outside the courtroom prior to Kardashian's scheduled appearance. In a 2020 interview with David Letterman, Kardashian recounted the harrowing night, expressing fears for her life and the safety of her children.

Yunice Abbas, one of the ten defendants, dubbed "the grandpa gang" due to their age, has admitted involvement, claiming ignorance of Kardashian's celebrity status. The trial's outcome holds significance, particularly as one of the suspects, Aomar Ait Khedache, denies being the ringleader. Legal representatives hope the global attention won't influence legal proceedings.

