Prominent Journalist Anil Dubey Passes Away

Anil Dubey, a senior correspondent for the Press Trust of India in Bhopal, passed away at 56 after a brain stroke and multiple heart attacks. He was active in journalism until his death. Tributes poured in from political leaders, highlighting his commitment to journalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 13-05-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 19:28 IST
  • India

Veteran journalist Anil Dubey, known for his fervent dedication to the field, has died after a brief illness. At 56, Dubey's sudden passing due to complications from a brain stroke and heart attacks leaves a void in the Press Trust of India's Bhopal office.

Since his tenure began in 2016, Dubey had been relentless in his journalistic pursuits, earning the respect of colleagues and readers alike. His passing has prompted an outpouring of grief and tributes commemorating his life's work.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and former chief minister Kamal Nath expressed their condolences on social media, marking Dubey's unwavering dedication to upholding journalistic values. He is survived by his wife and daughter, with funeral services planned for Wednesday morning.

