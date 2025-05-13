Left Menu

Pappu Yadav Pays Homage to the Hero Behind Operation Sindoor

Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, known as Pappu Yadav, honored Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti's family in Purnea, Bihar. Bharti, a pivotal figure in India's Operation Sindoor, orchestrated significant air retaliations against Pakistani terror threats. Yadav lauded Bharti's role as a proud representative of their native land.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Purnea | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:40 IST
Independent Lok Sabha MP Rajesh Ranjan, widely recognized as Pappu Yadav, on Tuesday paid a visit to the parents of Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, a highly decorated officer of the Indian Air Force, at Jhunni Kalan village in Bihar's Purnea district.

Air Marshal Bharti, acknowledged as the architect behind the air operations of Operation Sindoor, played a critical role in destructing terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. His strategic efforts followed the Pahalgam terror attack, asserting India's military might in the region.

During his visit, Yadav, representing the Purnea Lok Sabha constituency, expressed pride in Bharti's contributions to India's sovereignty and identity, emphasizing the significance of his local roots. He conveyed honor to Bharti's parents, highlighting the officer's hometown connection to national glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

