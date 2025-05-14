Menendez Brothers Seek New Sentencing Amid Fresh Abuse Claims
Lyle and Erik Menendez, convicted of killing their parents in 1989, are seeking re-sentencing based on new evidence of alleged abuse by their father. The hearing could reduce their life sentences to time served, making them eligible for parole. Opinions differ on their potential release.
Lyle and Erik Menendez, known for their high-profile conviction in the 1989 murder of their parents in Beverly Hills, have appeared in a Los Angeles court seeking re-sentencing. The defense team's case is built upon recent evidence backing the brothers' longstanding claim of sexual abuse by their father.
Defense lawyers are pushing for a re-sentencing that might see their sentence reduced to time served or open up the possibility of parole. Despite opposition from the current district attorney, the brothers' clean records and a youthful offender statute could favor their bid.
The proceedings are highlighted by testimonies like that of their cousin Anamaria Baralt, who attests to their changed character. A focus of the defense is on a letter and allegations brought to light by documentaries, which have reinvigorated public interest in the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
