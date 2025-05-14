Menendez Brothers Seek New Sentencing Amid Fresh Abuse Claims

Lyle and Erik Menendez, known for their high-profile conviction in the 1989 murder of their parents in Beverly Hills, have appeared in a Los Angeles court seeking re-sentencing. The defense team's case is built upon recent evidence backing the brothers' longstanding claim of sexual abuse by their father.

Defense lawyers are pushing for a re-sentencing that might see their sentence reduced to time served or open up the possibility of parole. Despite opposition from the current district attorney, the brothers' clean records and a youthful offender statute could favor their bid.

The proceedings are highlighted by testimonies like that of their cousin Anamaria Baralt, who attests to their changed character. A focus of the defense is on a letter and allegations brought to light by documentaries, which have reinvigorated public interest in the case.

