Left Menu

Miss World Contestants Embrace Telangana's Cultural Tapestry

Miss World 2025 contestants, representing 109 countries, visited Telangana, exploring cultural landmarks like Warangal Fort and the Ramappa Temple. The groups learned about the Kakatiya dynasty's culture and experienced local weaving traditions. Their journey includes visits to iconic sites, including Hyderabad's Charminar and the bustling Laad Bazar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-05-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 09:49 IST
Miss World Contestants Embrace Telangana's Cultural Tapestry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Contestants of Miss World 2025 gathered in Telangana to delve into its rich heritage and culture.

Divided into groups, participants visited landmarks such as the historic Warangal Fort and the UNESCO-recognized Ramappa Temple, immersing themselves in the region's history and traditions.

The delegates further explored the spiritual Yadagirigutta Temple and Pochampally village, acknowledging its honored weaving traditions, and visited Hyderabad's famous Charminar and Laad Bazar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025