Miss World Contestants Embrace Telangana's Cultural Tapestry
Miss World 2025 contestants, representing 109 countries, visited Telangana, exploring cultural landmarks like Warangal Fort and the Ramappa Temple. The groups learned about the Kakatiya dynasty's culture and experienced local weaving traditions. Their journey includes visits to iconic sites, including Hyderabad's Charminar and the bustling Laad Bazar.
Hyderabad
Contestants of Miss World 2025 gathered in Telangana to delve into its rich heritage and culture.
Divided into groups, participants visited landmarks such as the historic Warangal Fort and the UNESCO-recognized Ramappa Temple, immersing themselves in the region's history and traditions.
The delegates further explored the spiritual Yadagirigutta Temple and Pochampally village, acknowledging its honored weaving traditions, and visited Hyderabad's famous Charminar and Laad Bazar.
