Miss World Contestants Embrace Telangana's Cultural Tapestry

Contestants of Miss World 2025 gathered in Telangana to delve into its rich heritage and culture.

Divided into groups, participants visited landmarks such as the historic Warangal Fort and the UNESCO-recognized Ramappa Temple, immersing themselves in the region's history and traditions.

The delegates further explored the spiritual Yadagirigutta Temple and Pochampally village, acknowledging its honored weaving traditions, and visited Hyderabad's famous Charminar and Laad Bazar.

(With inputs from agencies.)