Sonu Nigam Faces Legal Battle Over Controversial Remarks

Singer Sonu Nigam has taken legal steps by approaching the Karnataka High Court to quash charges filed against him for allegedly making derogatory comments about the Kannadiga community. The court, after hearing the case, deferred the proceedings to May 15.

The controversy surfaced following Nigam's remarks on April 22, during a music event in Bengaluru, which reportedly offended many local residents. Consequently, a complaint was filed at the Avalahalli police station, leading to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the artist.

Authorities issued a notice to Nigam, requesting a response within a week. After receiving no reply, police sent a second notice pressing for his appearance for questioning. An FIR, dated May 3, cites multiple charges under the Indian Penal Code, including incitement to public mischief and showing intent to provoke disturbances.

The complaint was lodged by Dharmaraj A., President of the Bengaluru Urban District Unit of the pro-Kannada group Karnataka Rakshana Vedike. The charges assert that Nigam's comments emotionally agitated and potentially incited unrest among linguistic communities in Karnataka.

Subsequent to the FIR, Sonu Nigam publicly apologized on May 5 for any offense his remarks caused. Via social media, Nigam declared, "Sorry Karnataka. My love for you is bigger than my ego. Love you always," emphasizing his fans' significance over his personal pride.

Legal procedures aside, the Bengaluru District Police have served another notice demanding Nigam's appearance before the investigating officer within the week. The investigation focuses on a viral video showing Nigam's disputed comments made during his April performance. (ANI)

