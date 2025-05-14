Left Menu

Feijoa Fever: New Zealand's Unofficial National Fruit

Feijoas, a South American fruit, have become an integral part of New Zealand culture. Although not native, the fruit thrives in New Zealand. Despite challenges in global branding and export, it remains beloved domestically. This unique fruit symbolizes community sharing, with abundant homegrown distributions each year.

Updated: 14-05-2025 10:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • New Zealand

In New Zealand, the feijoa—a South American fruit—has become an unofficial national treasure. While not native, the fruit finds fertile ground in the country's welcoming soil and climate.

The feijoa's short shelf life prevents it from achieving the international commercial success of New Zealand's iconic kiwi fruit, but its domestic allure is undeniable. Kiwis revel in the fruit's fleeting annual abundance, filling boxes and baskets straight from backyard trees.

As feijoas are shared freely among communities, they foster social connections and stir up nostalgic memories for expatriates. Despite international obscurity, feijoas remain a cherished part of New Zealand's cultural and horticultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

