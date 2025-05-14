In New Zealand, the feijoa—a South American fruit—has become an unofficial national treasure. While not native, the fruit finds fertile ground in the country's welcoming soil and climate.

The feijoa's short shelf life prevents it from achieving the international commercial success of New Zealand's iconic kiwi fruit, but its domestic allure is undeniable. Kiwis revel in the fruit's fleeting annual abundance, filling boxes and baskets straight from backyard trees.

As feijoas are shared freely among communities, they foster social connections and stir up nostalgic memories for expatriates. Despite international obscurity, feijoas remain a cherished part of New Zealand's cultural and horticultural landscape.

