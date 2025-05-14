Odisha's 'Tiranga Yatra': Honoring Valor in 'Operation Sindoor'

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the 'Tiranga Yatra' on Wednesday, celebrating the Indian armed forces' exceptional bravery during 'Operation Sindoor'.

Organized in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the rally aimed to uplift the spirits of the Indian military after their success in targeting terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the massacre of 26 civilians.

The rally proceeded from Kalinga Stadium, reaching Raj Bhavan and traversing various city points. The event saw participation from state officials and BJP leaders. Amid patriotic chants, participants expressed gratitude to the military for their unwavering vigilance at the borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)