Odisha's 'Tiranga Yatra': Honoring Valor in 'Operation Sindoor'
The Odisha Chief Minister launched the 'Tiranga Yatra' to honor the Indian armed forces for their bravery during 'Operation Sindoor'. This rally demonstrated solidarity and paid tribute to the military's success against terrorism following the Pahalgam attack. Other political figures and citizens also participated to boost morale.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the 'Tiranga Yatra' on Wednesday, celebrating the Indian armed forces' exceptional bravery during 'Operation Sindoor'.
Organized in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the rally aimed to uplift the spirits of the Indian military after their success in targeting terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the massacre of 26 civilians.
The rally proceeded from Kalinga Stadium, reaching Raj Bhavan and traversing various city points. The event saw participation from state officials and BJP leaders. Amid patriotic chants, participants expressed gratitude to the military for their unwavering vigilance at the borders.
