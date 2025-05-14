Left Menu

Odisha's 'Tiranga Yatra': Honoring Valor in 'Operation Sindoor'

The Odisha Chief Minister launched the 'Tiranga Yatra' to honor the Indian armed forces for their bravery during 'Operation Sindoor'. This rally demonstrated solidarity and paid tribute to the military's success against terrorism following the Pahalgam attack. Other political figures and citizens also participated to boost morale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-05-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 13:04 IST
Odisha's 'Tiranga Yatra': Honoring Valor in 'Operation Sindoor'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the 'Tiranga Yatra' on Wednesday, celebrating the Indian armed forces' exceptional bravery during 'Operation Sindoor'.

Organized in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the rally aimed to uplift the spirits of the Indian military after their success in targeting terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the massacre of 26 civilians.

The rally proceeded from Kalinga Stadium, reaching Raj Bhavan and traversing various city points. The event saw participation from state officials and BJP leaders. Amid patriotic chants, participants expressed gratitude to the military for their unwavering vigilance at the borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025