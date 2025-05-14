Left Menu

India-Taiwan Alliance: 'Demon Hunters' to Hit Taiwanese Screens

The Indo-Taiwanese film 'Demon Hunters,' starring Arjan Bajwa, gains momentum with Vie Vision Pictures set to release it in Taiwan. The unique collaboration, announced at Cannes Film Market 2025, features a thrilling narrative of two unlikely allies battling supernatural forces, highlighting a landmark partnership in Asian cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:41 IST
Demon Hunters poster (Photo/film's team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The Indo-Taiwanese cinematic venture 'Demon Hunters,' featuring actor Arjan Bajwa, is poised for a grand debut as Taiwan's foremost distribution firm, Vie Vision Pictures, boards the project. The announcement, made during the Cannes Film Market 2025, underscores a pioneering partnership between India and Taiwan, marking the first film of its kind between these nations.

Directed by acclaimed Taiwanese filmmaker Mei-Juin Chen and produced by Light House Productions alongside Kleos Entertainment Group, 'Demon Hunters' is set against the backdrop of India and Taiwan. The film narrates the gripping tale of a Taiwanese paranormal YouTuber and an Indian tech engineer, who must unite to combat a sinister supernatural entity.

In addition to Bajwa, the film stars renowned Taiwanese actor JC Lin and esteemed veteran Jack Kao. Producer Cindy Shyu conveyed her enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Vie Vision Pictures to present 'Demon Hunters' to Taiwanese audiences." Co-Producer Gayathiri Guliani remarked, "Vie Vision's dedication to advancing Taiwanese cinema and content with global appeal makes them perfect for this groundbreaking endeavor." The film, currently in post-production, is slated for a winter 2025 release in theaters. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

