Paul John Visitor Centre: India's Pride in Global Whisky Tours

The Paul John Visitor Centre in Goa, India, was honored as the Global Winner - Visitor Attraction of the Year at the Icons of Whisky 2025. This accolade highlights its status as a premier whisky destination, enhancing India's presence on the global whisky map through exceptional tourism and education efforts.

The Paul John Visitor Centre in Goa, India, has achieved global recognition by winning the Visitor Attraction of the Year at the Icons of Whisky 2025, part of the World Whiskies Awards. This prestigious accolade underscores the centre's excellence in whisky tourism and education, elevating India on the international whisky stage.

Recognized alongside top whisky destinations worldwide, the Paul John Visitor Centre's success showcases India's growing significance in the premium whisky sector. With a focus on consumers and the global drinks trade, the awards highlight Paul John Whisky's commitment to innovation and exceptional experiences.

Paul P. John, Chairman of Paul John Whisky, expressed immense pride in the achievement, emphasizing the dedication and craftsmanship behind their single malts. The centre, located in Goa, offers a compelling whisky journey, drawing enthusiasts from around the world to experience the unique blend of tradition and innovation at Paul John Whisky.

