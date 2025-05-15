Sikkim Honors Armed Forces with 'Tiranga Yatra'

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is set to organize a significant 'Tiranga Yatra' in Sikkim on May 16. The march aims to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor and to commend the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces, as confirmed by a party leader on Thursday.

Leading the patriotic march will be Sikkim's Chief Minister and SKM chief, Prem Singh Tamang. The event is designed to highlight the contributions of the nation's military and inspire public solidarity.

The Tiranga Yatra is scheduled to commence at MG Marg and will conclude at the historic Paljor Stadium. The SKM party has called for active public participation, encouraging citizens to join the rally in a show of unity and respect for the armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)