Sikkim Honors Armed Forces with 'Tiranga Yatra'

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is organizing a 'Tiranga Yatra' on May 16 to celebrate Operation Sindoor's success and honor the Indian Armed Forces. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang will lead the march from MG Marg to Paljor Stadium, inviting public participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 15-05-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is set to organize a significant 'Tiranga Yatra' in Sikkim on May 16. The march aims to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor and to commend the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces, as confirmed by a party leader on Thursday.

Leading the patriotic march will be Sikkim's Chief Minister and SKM chief, Prem Singh Tamang. The event is designed to highlight the contributions of the nation's military and inspire public solidarity.

The Tiranga Yatra is scheduled to commence at MG Marg and will conclude at the historic Paljor Stadium. The SKM party has called for active public participation, encouraging citizens to join the rally in a show of unity and respect for the armed forces.

