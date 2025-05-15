Left Menu

Reviving Collaborative Spirit: Ankur Tewari's 'City Sessions'

Music composer Ankur Tewari's latest album, 'City Sessions', aims to rejuvenate collaboration among musicians in an era dominated by technology. Released in partnership with Island City Studios and Tiger Baby Records, the album seeks to reconnect artists through immersive studio experiences, showcasing creativity and inclusivity in music production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:39 IST
Reviving Collaborative Spirit: Ankur Tewari's 'City Sessions'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ankur Tewari, a noted music composer, highlights the dual role of technology in both enriching and isolating artists. His newest album, 'City Sessions', seeks to revive collaborative efforts among musicians longing for genuine artistic interaction.

Collaborating with Island City Studios and Tiger Baby Records, 'City Sessions' was launched to bring musicians back together in a studio setting reminiscent of earlier decades before home studios became prevalent. Released on May 9, the album features original tracks by artists such as Neel Adhikari and Pushan Kripalani.

Moving beyond the confines of individual digital creation, the album encourages face-to-face interaction, fostering a cultural community. Tewari also emphasizes inclusivity, planning to expand the music library to include regional languages. On another front, Tewari is set to work on the music for upcoming films, including Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025