Reviving Collaborative Spirit: Ankur Tewari's 'City Sessions'
Music composer Ankur Tewari's latest album, 'City Sessions', aims to rejuvenate collaboration among musicians in an era dominated by technology. Released in partnership with Island City Studios and Tiger Baby Records, the album seeks to reconnect artists through immersive studio experiences, showcasing creativity and inclusivity in music production.
Ankur Tewari, a noted music composer, highlights the dual role of technology in both enriching and isolating artists. His newest album, 'City Sessions', seeks to revive collaborative efforts among musicians longing for genuine artistic interaction.
Collaborating with Island City Studios and Tiger Baby Records, 'City Sessions' was launched to bring musicians back together in a studio setting reminiscent of earlier decades before home studios became prevalent. Released on May 9, the album features original tracks by artists such as Neel Adhikari and Pushan Kripalani.
Moving beyond the confines of individual digital creation, the album encourages face-to-face interaction, fostering a cultural community. Tewari also emphasizes inclusivity, planning to expand the music library to include regional languages. On another front, Tewari is set to work on the music for upcoming films, including Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'.
