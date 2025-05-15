Left Menu

Rajkumar Hirani to Celebrate Indian Cinema with Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic

Bollywood filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani collaborates with frequent partner Khan for a biographical film on Dadasaheb Phalke, the Father of Indian Cinema. Filming begins in October. Phalke, known for pioneering Indian cinema, is celebrated with India's highest cinema honor, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The film explores his iconic journey.

Updated: 15-05-2025 14:27 IST
Dadasaheb Phalke
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood's renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is set to reunite with a frequent collaborator for a biographical film on Dadasaheb Phalke, celebrated as the Father of Indian Cinema. As announced on Thursday, this project is Hirani's third venture with the lead actor, following successful collaborations on films like '3 Idiots' and 'PK'.

The film, which is yet to be titled, is scheduled to begin filming in October. The main actor is expected to dive into preparations for the role after releasing his latest film, 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. Dadasaheb Phalke, originally named Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, directed India's first-ever feature film in 1913, thus laying the foundations for the vibrant Indian film industry.

The script is being meticulously crafted by Hirani and his frequent collaborator Abhijat Joshi, along with writers Hindukush Bharadwaj and Avishkar Bharadwaj, over the last four years. Notably, Phalke's grandson, Chandrashekhar Srikrishna Pusalkar, has offered significant anecdotes to enrich the narrative of the film. With historical accuracy at the forefront, AI designs replicating the era are already being developed by VFX studios in Los Angeles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

