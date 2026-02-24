Jharkhand Ramps Up Cancer Fight with PET and CT Machines

The Jharkhand government has unveiled plans to bolster its healthcare system by installing state-of-the-art Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and Computed Tomography (CT) machines in five of its medical colleges and hospitals. This initiative was announced by the state Finance Minister, Radhkrishan Kishore, during the 2026-27 state budget presentation.

The move aims to combat the rising cancer cases in Jharkhand, allocating Rs 200 crore specifically for cancer prevention. Mammography machines will also be introduced in all 24 district headquarters hospitals to detect breast cancer early. Over the past decade, both cancer and breast cancer prevalence among women have surged within the state.

Overall, a budget of Rs 7,990.3 crore is earmarked to enhance health facilities across Jharkhand. Plans include launching 750 Abua Dawakhana clinics and upgrading Sadar hospitals into medical colleges under a phased PPP approach. Health Minister Irfan Ansari applauded the budget, emphasizing its potential to bolster Jharkhand's public health infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)