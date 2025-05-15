High Stakes: Diddy Combs Faces Trial Amidst Rape and Abuse Allegations

The criminal trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs progresses with significant media attention, as accusations by his former girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, unfold. Ventura accuses Combs of a decade-long pattern of abuse, setting the stage for a dramatic legal battle.

Central to the trial are Ventura's descriptions of coercion and threats by Combs, intended to force her into engaging in drug-laden 'Freak Offs.' These allegations have added considerable weight to the charges against Combs, including sex trafficking and racketeering, carrying severe penalties if convicted.

The trial, anticipated to span up to two months, underscores a larger narrative about power, control, and justice. Outside of the courtroom, Ventura's decision to testify signifies a personal step towards confronting the alleged abuse, as Combs maintains that his past relationships were consensual.

(With inputs from agencies.)