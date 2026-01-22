Vibrant Holi Celebrations Kick Off in Brij

The vibrant 40-day Holi celebrations in Brij are set to commence from Thursday, starting on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami. This marks the beginning of one of the most colorful festival cycles honoring Lord Krishna and Radha. The opening ceremony involves raising the 'Holi ka Danda', a ceremonial pole, at major temples and public spaces throughout the region.

Gyanendra Kishore Goswami, a sewayat at the Shri Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, mentioned that deities will be adorned with colors, which will later be bestowed upon devotees as prasad. Celebrations include special offerings and elaborate temple decorations reflecting the rich cultural narrative. Each temple across different regions will have its unique way of involving Lord Krishna in the festivities.

The district administration, led by District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh, has announced plans for grand decorations and arrangements to make this year's Holi historic. Special gates, selfie points, and cultural programs are planned, promising a memorable experience for visitors worldwide, emphasizing Holi's deep cultural ties with Radha and Krishna.