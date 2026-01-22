Left Menu

Vibrant Holi Celebrations Kick Off in Brij

The 40-day vibrant Holi celebrations in Brij begin on Basant Panchami, closely linked to Lord Krishna and Radha. Starting with the ceremonial 'Holi ka Danda', the festivities include colorful rituals and cultural programs. Elaborate arrangements, including grand gates and decorations, are underway to make the event memorable for devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 22-01-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:15 IST
Vibrant Holi Celebrations Kick Off in Brij
  • Country:
  • India

The vibrant 40-day Holi celebrations in Brij are set to commence from Thursday, starting on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami. This marks the beginning of one of the most colorful festival cycles honoring Lord Krishna and Radha. The opening ceremony involves raising the 'Holi ka Danda', a ceremonial pole, at major temples and public spaces throughout the region.

Gyanendra Kishore Goswami, a sewayat at the Shri Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, mentioned that deities will be adorned with colors, which will later be bestowed upon devotees as prasad. Celebrations include special offerings and elaborate temple decorations reflecting the rich cultural narrative. Each temple across different regions will have its unique way of involving Lord Krishna in the festivities.

The district administration, led by District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh, has announced plans for grand decorations and arrangements to make this year's Holi historic. Special gates, selfie points, and cultural programs are planned, promising a memorable experience for visitors worldwide, emphasizing Holi's deep cultural ties with Radha and Krishna.

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos

Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos

 Global
2
Midnight Talks: Putin Meets U.S. Envoys

Midnight Talks: Putin Meets U.S. Envoys

 Russia
3
Father-Son Duo Claim Transatlantic Glory with Revolutionary Design

Father-Son Duo Claim Transatlantic Glory with Revolutionary Design

 Global
4
Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026