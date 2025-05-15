Left Menu

India's Cinematic Influence Takes Center Stage at Cannes

The Bharat Pavilion inauguration at Cannes Film Festival marks a milestone in India's international cinematic presence. With key figures like Shekhar Kapur, Anupam Kher, and Anne-Louise Mesadieu, the event celebrated India's rich film heritage and its global collaboration ambitions, highlighted by the launch of the IFFI 2025 poster and India Film Guide.

Bharat Pavilion inaugration at Cannes 2025 (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The Bharat Pavilion officially opened at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, underscoring India's mounting influence in the global film arena. Notable personalities like filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, actor Anupam Kher, and French official Anne-Louise Mesadieu graced the event, symbolizing deepening ties between Indian cinema and global audiences.

Anne-Louise Mesadieu lauded India's storytelling prowess, highlighting cinema's role in bridging cultures and fostering international diplomacy. India, she noted, is poised for stronger co-productions with France. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur emphasized cinema's transformative power and India's burgeoning role as a creative leader globally.

The event also saw the launch of the IFFI 2025 poster and trailer, presented as a 'convergence of creativity and technology,' reflecting India's ambition in content creation. The India Film Guide unveiled India's filmmaking talent and resources for international collaborations. Renowned singer Astha Gill added a soulful note, while dignitaries emphasized Indo-French cultural bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

