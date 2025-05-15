Rare Vine Snake Sighting Sparks Herpetological Breakthrough at Dudhwa Reserve
A rare brown morph of the vine snake, Ahaetulla longirostris, was discovered in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. This marks only the second live record for the species in Uttar Pradesh, indicating Dudhwa's rich biodiversity. The discovery highlights the region's ecological value and opens avenues for further research.
- Country:
- India
A rare and significant discovery has put Dudhwa Tiger Reserve on the map in the field of herpetology. Researchers have identified a brown morph of the long-snouted vine snake, Ahaetulla longirostris, marking only the second live sighting in Uttar Pradesh. This finding was announced on Thursday after officials identified and photographed the species earlier in the week.
The discovery occurred during routine tiger-tracking patrols by a team of wildlife biologists, veterinary experts, and frontline staff. The snake, observed moving across the grasslands of Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary, was confirmed to be healthy before being safely released. Field Director Dr. H Raja Mohan praised the team for their meticulous work, stating that such discoveries highlight the extraordinary biodiversity within Dudhwa's ecosystem.
The reemergence of this cryptic species has excited researchers about Dudhwa's potential as a research hub for herpetofaunal studies. Officials are now planning to bolster their biodiversity monitoring frameworks, aiming to reveal more hidden ecological treasures within the region. This landmark sighting paves the way for enhanced conservation efforts and improved understanding of species distribution in the Indo-Gangetic plains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Turmoil Erupts Over Controversial Poster in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Unveils New Initiatives to Empower Transgender Seniors
Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Education Board Achieves Record Pass Percentages
Poster Controversy Sparks Political Storm in Uttar Pradesh
Thane Crime Branch Unveils Uttar Pradesh Meth Manufacturing Racket